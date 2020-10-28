TJX Companies appoints C. Kim Goodwin to its board of directors

The TJX Companies, Inc. has announced that on October 26, 2020, its board of directors elected C. Kim Goodwin to the board, effective immediately. Goodwin, the company said in a statement, is an experienced financial services professional.

Commenting on Goodwin’s appointment, Carol Meyrowitz, Executive Chairman of the board of The TJX Companies, Inc., said: “Kim will bring a fresh perspective to the boardroom, informed by her years of experience in the financial sector and as a public company director, further enhancing our board’s diversity and strength.”

The company added that her long career in the industry includes serving as managing director and head of equities (global) for the asset management division of Credit Suisse Group AG from 2006 to 2008, and as chief investment officer – equities at State Street Research & Management Co., a money management firm, from 2002 to 2005. She is now a private investor. Goodwin also serves on the board of directors of Popular, Inc., a financial institution based in Puerto Rico that she joined in 2011, and previously was on the board of Akamai Technologies, Inc. and CheckFree Corporation.

Picture:Facebook/T.J.Maxx