TJX Companies elects José Alvarez to its board of directors

The TJX Companies, Inc. has announced that on September 16, 2020, its board of directors elected José B. Alvarez to the board, effective immediately. The company said in a statement that Alvarez previously served on TJX’s board from 2007 through 2018.

Commenting on Alvarez’s appoint to the board, Carol Meyrowitz, Executive Chairman of the board of The TJX Companies, stated: “His range of experience, deep knowledge of the global retail industry and understanding of our company can bring valued insight into the boardroom and add to the strength and diversity of our board. We look forward to working with José again as we continue to focus on the near- and long-term strength, stability and success of the company.”

Alvarez, the company added, is a member of the faculty of the Harvard Business School, which he joined in 2009 after holding various senior executive roles in the food retail industry. He served as executive vice president - global business development for Royal Ahold N.V., a global food retail group, in 2008 and served in a number of key management positions at Stop & Shop/Giant-Landover, a U.S. division of the group, from 2001 until 2008, including president and chief executive officer and executive vice president, supply chain and logistics. He previously held executive positions at Shaw’s Supermarkets after beginning his career at American Stores Company in 1990. Alvarez has also been a member of the board of directors of United Rentals, Inc., an equipment rental company, since 2009.