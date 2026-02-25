TJX Companies exceeds expectations with strong Q4 and FY26 results

The TJX Companies, Inc. has reported impressive financial results, driven by a focus on off-price fundamentals and strong execution across its divisions.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal rear 2026, net sales rose by 9 percent to 17.7 billion dollars compared to the same period last year. Consolidated comparable sales increased by 5 percent. Net income for the quarter was 1.8 billion dollars, with diluted earnings per share up 28 percent to 1.58 dollars. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding a net benefit from a litigation settlement, were 1.43 dollars, a 16 percent increase.

For the full fiscal year, net sales reached 60.4 billion dollars, a 7 percent increase. Net income was 5.5 billion dollars, and diluted earnings per share rose 14 percent to 4.87 dollars. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the year were 4.73 dollars, up 11 percent.

"I am extremely pleased with our excellent performance in 2025. Thanks to the collective efforts and sharp execution of our teams, we delivered above-plan results on both the top- and bottom-line. Annual sales surpassed 60 billion dollars, marking a major milestone for our company," said Ernie Herrman, chief executive officer and president of The TJX Companies, Inc.

Looking ahead, TJX Companies anticipates continued growth, projecting consolidated comparable sales to increase by 2 to 3 percent for both the first quarter and the full year of Fiscal 2027. The company expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of 0.97 to 0.99 dollars for the first quarter and 4.93 to 5.02 dollars for the full year.