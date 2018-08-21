TJX Companies Q2 revenues increase 11.6 percent

American retailer of apparel and home fashion TJX Companies said on Tuesday its Q2 revenue for 2018 increased 11.6 percent. Net income increased by 33.9 percent from the same period last year.

The company’s sales in Q2 2018 were 9,331 million US Dollars, up from 8,358 million US Dollars a year earlier. Net income increased to 739 million US Dollars. The profit margin of the company rose to 7.9 percent compared to 6.6 percent a year ago.

The TJX Companies, Inc. was founded in 1956 by Bernard Cammarata and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts, United States. Under the leadership of CEO and President Ernie Herrman, The TJX Companies having brands such as T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra Trading Post, and Homesenseis under its fold, is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions.

Offering apparel and home fashion, the US-listed company has about 235,000 employees worldwide and operates more than 4,000 stores.

Picture:Facebook/T.J.Maxx