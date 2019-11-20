TJX Companies Q3 profits grow 9 percent

The company said on Tuesday its Q3 net profit grew. Revenues grew by 6 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net profit for Q3 was 828 million dollars, climbed from 762 million dollars a year earlier. Revenues surged to 10,451 million dollars.

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) is an American apparel and home goods retail company. The company evolved from the Zayre discount department store chain, founded in 1956, which opened its first branch of T.J.Maxx in 1976. In 1988, Zayre sold its nameplate to rival Ames, and T.J.Maxx was renamed The TJX Companies.

As of 2019, TJX Companies has more than 270,000 employees and operates over 4,300 stores.

