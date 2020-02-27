TJX Companies Q4 profits increase 17 percent

TJX Companies reported its net profit for Q4 climbed on Wednesday. Revenues climbed by 10 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net profit for Q4 was 985 million dollar, surged from 842 million dollar a year earlier. Revenues increased to 12,206 million dollar.

Under the leadership of CEO and President Ernie Herrman, The TJX Companies having brands such as T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra Trading Post, and Homesenseis under its fold, is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashion. The retailer of apparel and home fashion is based and listed in the United States. Headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, The TJX Companies, Inc. offers apparel and home fashion.

As of 2019, TJX Companies has more than 235,000 employees and operates over 4,500 stores.

