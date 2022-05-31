TM Lewin relaunches website following administration rescue

British menswear retailer TM Lewin has relaunched its websites and outlined plans to open more flagship stores six weeks after being bought out of administration.

“Welcome back,” reads a message on the company’s Instagram page. “With 120 years of TM Lewin, we are proud to continue this legacy.”

The new site will be followed by “physical flagship stores in key locations soon, enabling TM Lewin to be as close to its customers as possible once again”, a statement by the company read, seen by Retail Gazette.

TM Lewin fell into administration in March for the second time in less than two years.

Like many formalwear retailers, it was hit hard during the pandemic by store closures and the cancellation of large social events such as weddings and the Royal Ascot.

The company launched an insolvency process in July 2020 and announced it would be closing all 66 of its stores as it repositioned itself as an online retailer trading exclusively in the UK. The move resulted in 600 job losses.

In April 2022, a month after its second collapse, it was bought by an investment firm owned by Petra Group, its main lender.