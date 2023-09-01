Toast to introduce resale programme in extension of circularity efforts

British apparel retailer Toast is set to continue expanding its efforts in the field of circularity with the imminent launch of a new resale service for customers.

Through ‘Toast Reworn’, which is scheduled to debut in October, shoppers will be able to bring pre-worn items into a Toast store or send them to the company free of charge to be sorted and graded by an in-house team before moving on to their next stop.

Those selected as “nearly new” or “lightly worn” will be available to purchase online through the Reworn platform.

Meanwhile, Toast said that those deemed “well worn” and therefore not suitable for resale will be reused through one of its circular initiatives or donated to UK charity retailer Traid to be “responsibly reused”.

In addition to this, the company noted that 10 percent of its revenue from the sale of Reworn items will be donated to Traid’s programme with educational foundation Rights Education and Development Centre (READ), an NGO supporting communities in Tamil Nadu, South India.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Toast said: “It’s vital that we take responsibility for the items we produce, to prolong their lifecycle and reduce waste – but we can’t do this alone.

“Our pieces are designed for longevity but if your Toast items are no longer needed, please return them to us – we will welcome them regardless of their condition.”