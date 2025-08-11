Toast to scale circular fashion initiatives with Circulo

British fashion and lifestyle brand Toast has announced a strategic partnership with Circulo, the platform for managing and scaling branded post-purchase services, to strengthen its commitment to sustainability and end-of-life product solutions.

The move is described as a “major step” in digitising and scaling the brand’s ‘Toast Circle’ initiative, which turns potential waste into a valuable resource by keeping items in use for longer. Since its launch in 2019, Toast has given almost 20,000 garments a second life.

As the demand for circularity grows, Toast said it was “investing in tools that will allow them to scale, simplify and connect each of these initiatives”.

Toast Circle Credits: Toast

By partnering with Circulo and aggregating data across all circular touchpoints and tracking customer-level engagement, the platform will empower the brand with deeper insights into the motivations and behaviours of circular-minded consumers to assist with communications and long-term strategy.

Rosie McKissock, brand director at Toast, said in a statement: "Partnering with Circulo allows us to elevate the customer experience while also creating more efficient systems behind the scenes. This is a natural evolution of our strategy to embed circularity at every level of the brand.”

Toast partners with Circulo to power the future of circular fashion

Circulo is a white-label, enterprise-grade platform built to power and scale post-purchase experiences across omni-channel retail. From repairs and donations to resale and clothing swaps, it gives Toast full control over its circular offering, as the platform integrates logistics, tracking, automation, and real-time data capture.

It is hoped that the partnership will streamline customer participation in ‘Toast Circle,’ while enabling the Toast teams to track and manage services with greater efficiency, as well as have access to automated communications, real-time updates, and personalised engagement to improve the customer journey.

Toast Renewed Campaign Credits: Toast

Emily Rea, co-founder at Circulo, added: “Toast is redefining how brands approach the full customer and product lifecycle, embedding post-purchase experiences as a core part of how they serve and retain customers.

“As they scale these services globally, the right infrastructure is essential. Circulo is proud to support that journey, providing the software that enables Toast to deliver seamless experiences, unlock commercial value and drive lasting impact.”

This is the latest initiative from Toast’s long-term vision to ensure sustainability across its brand. In April, Toast extended its approach to circularity beyond the lifecycle of its garments and into packaging with a new reusable packaging pilot programme with innovative start-up Kvatt, designed to reduce single-use packaging waste across e-commerce.