Tod’s Academy and Central Saint Martins present students’ designs

Italian luxury goods company Tod’s has linked with prestigious art and design colleges, Central Saint Martins and University of the Arts London, to reveal a new collaboration.

The project titled Tod’s Legacy debuted during London Fashion Week on a modern high-tech online platform.

Tod’s Legacy included 35 young designers from around the world chosen directly by Central Saint Martins who embrace new points of view, show compelling visions of the future, and have strong sustainability values in mind.

Each student was asked to interpret iconic Tod’s pieces, including the D-Bag, T Timeless bag, and the Gommino Loafer, from their unique perspective.

Students reinvented the classic Tod’s designs by deconstructing them, creating new shapes, adding straps and closures, using sustainable materials, creating patchwork and embroidery, and developing new functions.

Supported by a mentor, students received suggestions from designers like Simone Rocha and Charles Jeffrey, editors-in-chiefs such as Emanuele Farneti and Simone Marchetti, stylist Francesca Burns, and talent scout Sara Maino.

Students received a scholarship for support in their studies and professional development, while some received an internship opportunity at Tod’s.

Photo: courtesy of Tod’s academy, Tod’s legacy project