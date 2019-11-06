Tom Tailor revenues decrease 8 percent for FY18

The company said on Wednesday its FY18 net profit decreased. Compared with the same period last year, revenues also slipped by 8 percent.

For FY18, the company's net profit was 490 million euros, dropped from 538 million euros last year. Furthermore, revenues dropped to 844 million euros. Compared to 58 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company slipped to 58 percent.

This story was generated by Arria, an AI tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors or bugs to [email protected]