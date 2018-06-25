Tomas Maier brand to cease operations

Kering has confirmed that it will end its partnership with the Tomas Maier brand, and cease all operations.

The news follows designer Maier parting ways with Kering-owned Bottega Veneta, where he served as creative director since 2001 and put the Italian fashion house back on the luxury scene.

Kering and Maier entered into a joint venture to develop Maier’s signature brand in 2013, which the designer continued alongside his role at Bottega Veneta.

In a short statement, Kering said regarding the closure: “Kering will end its partnership with the Tomas Maier brand and the activities of the Tomas Maier House will cease.”

The Thomas Maier brand has two stores in New York, one on Madison Avenue and one on Bleecker Street, which are expected to close along with the e-commerce platform, however, no time line has been given.

Kering added: “Mr. Tomas Maier remains the owner of the Tomas Maier trademark. The Group will do its best, over the next few months, to safeguard employment, in coordination with local unions.”

The luxury conglomerate of brands including Gucci, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent, has been streamlining its business of late, it disclosed last week that it was in talks with Christopher Kane to sell back shares in his namesake brand, after five years.

Kering also recently sold back its 50 percent stake in British designer Stella McCartney’s label after a 17-year partnership.

There has been no official word from Maier on the future of his signature brand, which he launched in 1997 as a contemporary lifestyle label known for its understated and sophisticated wardrobe staples.

Image: courtesy of Tomas Maier pre fall 2018