Tommy Hilfiger Gallery to be introduced at Elmira College, New York

Elmira College has revealed plans to open the Tommy Hilfiger Gallery, in cooperation with the Hilfiger family. The gallery will be presented in the college’s Hamilton Hall campus building, set to become the location of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School.

Select memorabilia, fashion items, awards, photos and pieces from the family’s history will be on display at the gallery, scheduled to be open to the public in January. Tommy’s sister, Betsy Hilfiger, is the curator of the gallery and will be giving tours and presentations to guests and visiting schools.

“We are honoured to partner with the Hilfiger family for the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School and the Tommy Hilfiger Gallery,” said Charles Lindsay, president of Elmira College. “The partnership truly speaks to a blending of the liberal arts and professional programs that Elmira College is known for.”

He continued: “The gallery, and the fashion business program, offer students an opportunity to explore self-expression, gain a broad view of the world, and begin their own fashion industry careers.”

Announced back in April, the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School welcomed students for the first time for their autumn 2021 term. Participants had access to the Fashion Marketing and Fashion Merchandising minors, as part of their ongoing Business Administration degrees.

By autumn 2022, a full accelerated programme will be available, allowing students to complete a bachelor degree with a fashion marketing or fashion merchandising concentration in a three year time period. Students will have the option to do extended internships, study abroad or transition into a graduate programme.

“This is a unique programme and students are excited to learn it can be completed in three years,” explained Alison Wolfe, business and economics chair and director of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School, Elmira College.

She added: “The programme includes a strategically designed curriculum and hands-on, out-of-the-classroom experiences. It creates a place where students learn about, not only the daily operations of the fashion industry, but also the history, the people, and the deep connections it has to other industries.”

The college’s relation to Hilfiger stems from his connection to past students of the school, to whom he sold his primary designed pieces and were later employed at his first shop.