Tommy Hilfiger launches gaming initiative as it continues its metaverse expansion

In its bid to keep moving forward in the digital world, Tommy Hilfiger has launched a new gaming-centred initiative to empower creatives in the gaming world.

Team Tommy, a group of eight handpicked international gamers, will represent the gaming community through multiple streaming and entertainment platforms. Each already boasting significant followings, the gamers will take part in weekly livestreams, monthly group streams and in-person meet-and-greets.

“We’ve never done anything like this before,” said Tommy Hilfiger, in a release. “Not only is this an exciting step for us as we enter the metaverse, but we’re connecting with and building relationships with a whole new group of fans and consumers. I’m excited to learn from these creative individuals and explore more of their intricate gaming world.”

The brand hopes the initiative will bring a new approach to community engagement, amplifying the voices of up-and-coming gamers throughout both the physical and digital worlds. Over the course of the initiative, Tommy Hilfiger will be supporting the gamers in the creation of new content and the development of brand-gamer relationships.