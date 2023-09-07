Tommy Hilfiger names new global CMO

PVH’s Tommy Hilfiger has announced the appointment of Virginia Ritchie as its new global chief marketing officer, a role through which she will oversee all aspects of the company’s global marketing organisation.

Ritchie, who will report to CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH EMEA, Martijn Hagman, has been a part of the brand’s parent company for 13 years, most recently leading Tommy Hilfiger’s global consumer engagement.

Prior to this, Ritchie had served in a series of senior marketing leadership positions across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and had spent two years leading global brand operations in a role that spanned strategic planning, marketing, merchandising and design.

In a release, Hagman called Ritchie an “experienced and respected brand leader” among the group.

Hagman added: “Over the last 13 years with PVH, she has developed a deep understanding of the Tommy Hilfiger brand DNA and has been a champion for the transformations and evolutions that keep Tommy Hilfiger aspirational and relevant for our consumers.

“Virginia's leadership will help us win with the consumer by leaning into the many strengths of our global Tommy Hilfiger brand."