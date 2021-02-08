Tommy Hilfiger partners with FutureLearn on a series of social impact courses

American fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger is partnering with online learning platform, FutureLearn to launch a series of social impact educational courses covering sustainability, LGBTQIA+ allyship, body confidence and community building.

The courses, running from February 15 until summer 2021, forms part of Tommy Hilfiger’s ‘Moving Forward Together’ campaign to create a better future. Each will be hosted by the brand’s ambassadors Jameela Jamil, Mogli, Kiddy Smile, Compton Cowboys and Indya Moore, and other social activists.

The free digital courses aim to make learning “accessible and enjoyable for all,” explained the brand, while also creating positive change by covering social and environmental issues.

“We want to not only inspire but enable our fans to make a positive difference in their own lives and the lives of others,” said Tommy Hilfiger in a statement. “Creating free, meaningful courses through the FutureLearn platform is one way we are equipping them to do so. These socially driven, online classes teach material that isn’t always covered in schools but is so important today. To move forward together, we all need to learn more about ourselves, our communities and the planet, and that’s exactly what our courses teach.”

There are five FutureLearn courses designed by Tommy Hilfiger covering topics such as sustainability and LGBTQIA+ allyship. Each user will have a safe space to explore diverse experiences, share their personal dreams and unique challenges through the platform as part of the initiative. With each course aiming to fully equip users with the tools and understanding needed to drive social change.

The course programme will launch with an exploration of body neutrality and challenging body image stereotypes with actress, podcaster, model, writer and body positivity activist, Jameela Jamil on February 15.

This will be followed up on March 1, with a course exploring sustainable living and loving with multi-genre musician and sustainability activist, Mogli, while DJ, singer, songwriter, performer and activist Kiddy Smile will host a course exploring intersectionality and what makes you unique on March 15.

The final two courses will be exploring mentorship and community change with horse-riding healing community and mentorship collective, Compton Cowboys on March 29, and in summer 2021, actor, model and activist, Indya Moore will host a course exploring LGBTQIA+ activism, advocacy and allyship.

Driven by Tommy Hilfiger’s overarching sustainability mission to create fashion that Wastes Nothing and Welcome All, the new FutureLearn courses were designed to champion those often underrepresented in fashion.

The short courses are a mixture of storytelling, engaging in dialogue, developing new social and environmental knowledge and celebrating progress. They are free of charge and each takes four hours to complete and will be viewable indefinitely on FutureLearn.com across mobile, tablet and computer devices.

Justin Cooke, chief content and partnerships officer at FutureLearn, added: “At FutureLearn, our mission is to transform access to education, which is why we’re especially proud to work with Tommy Hilfiger to deliver on this through a new and free set of courses on increasingly important societal topics. From sustainability to body neutrality, building community, LGBTQIA+ allyship and activism, and more, we hope that the diverse and inspiring range of voices at the heart of these conversations will bring a variety of new perspectives to the platform for our millions of learners to engage meaningfully with.”

Alongside the FutureLearn courses, Tommy Hilfiger will also be giving a series of live talks on its global social channels to provide additional “short form, snackable life hacks”.

Images: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger; Compton Cowboys, Indya Moore and Kiddy Smile