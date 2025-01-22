Tommy Hilfiger signs home licensing agreement with Revman International for US, Mexico and Canada

Tommy Hilfiger is growing its homeware category, as the lifestyle brand owned by PVH Corp. has signed a new licensing agreement with Revman International, Inc. for the development, production, and distribution of home accessories in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The new Tommy Hilfiger home collection is set to launch this spring, with the initial terms of the agreement running through to 2029. "We are extremely pleased to be the new home fashion products licensee for Tommy Hilfiger," said Rich Roman, president and CEO of Revman, in a statement.

"We believe that the Tommy Hilfiger brand is the epitome of iconic American style. The brand reflects the optimism of the American spirit which has become so popular throughout the globe. Revman's collaboration with the very talented team at Tommy Hilfiger is sure to become a great success not only for both our businesses but, more importantly, for the customers we serve."

"We're thrilled to partner with Revman on our new collection of home essentials," said Karina Spar, executive vice president of licensing at PVH, in a statement. "As a leading provider of lifestyle bed and bath products, their expertise will help to reinforce the Tommy Hilfiger brand in the home category through an elevated and expanded consumer offering."

The new Tommy Hilfiger collection will be made from high-quality materials and include a wide range of essential home items, such as bedding and bath products, that honor and reflect the brand’s ‘classic American cool heritage.’

"Our collaboration with the talented Tommy Hilfiger team focuses on creating elevated essentials for the modern American lifestyle," said Laurie Sages, Revman's VP of product development and merchandising, in a statement. "Inspired by coastal prep, the collection features crisp cottons, signature embroideries, and rich textures, complemented by classic yarn dyes. Each piece showcases thoughtful details and embodies a calm, optimistic spirit that is unmistakably Tommy."

The Tommy Hilfiger collection will be available across all of the brand’s retail network in the United States as well as selected retailers in Canada and Mexico.