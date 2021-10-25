Tomorrow invests in menswear label Martine Rose

London-based brand accelerator Tomorrow has acquired a 60 percent stake in emerging British menswear label Martine Rose for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, the showroom-turned-brand accelerator said that it would help Rose “navigate the next stage of her label’s growth”. The investment will allow the menswear designer to build her London-based studio team, develop new product categories beyond ready-to-wear and grow her brand’s footprint globally.

Alongside the partnership and equity investment in the menswear label, Tomorrow also said the deal includes a share swap, giving Rose an undisclosed stake in its business, a first for the company.

Tomorrow said that it will act as a “collaborative partner” with Rose across all aspects of the development of the brand and the business, as well as being the brand’s global licensing partner.

Tomorrow acquires majority stake in Martine Rose label in share-swap deal

Tomorrow chief executive and co-founder Stefano Martinetto said: “We are incredibly proud and honoured that Martine has chosen Tomorrow to be her partner for the brand that bears her name. It is no secret Martine had many options available to her, and the decision to choose Tomorrow is a testimony to our wonderful team’s hard work. We are blessed to be supported by so much talent.

“These long-term decisions require an investment of the right amount of time – what we refer to as “emotional intelligence due diligence” – and we have gladly spent the past ten months working with Martine and the amazing team she has around her.”

British-Jamaican menswear designer Rose added: “I’m incredibly proud and excited to work with the team at Tomorrow to help me deliver on my ideas and scale my business. I have huge respect for what Tomorrow stand for and excited for what the future will bring.”

Tomorrow offers its labels shared services across key business segments including product development, manufacturing, sales and distribution. Its portfolio includes A-Cold-Wall, Coperni, Colville and Charles Jeffrey.