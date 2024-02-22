Tomorrow Ltd acquires 100 percent of A-Cold-Wall

Now 12 years into the lifespan of A-Cold-Wall and its founder Samuel Ross has revealed that the sportswear label has been fully acquired by former minority partner Tomorrow Ltd.

Ross announced the news in an interview with Vogue Business, in which he stated that the long-spanning relationship with Tomorrow had been “amicable and fair”.

He continued: “The terms of the sale reflect a strong future for A-Cold-Wall. What began as a bedroom startup nine years ago is now a global business with multiple concept stores.”

While the financials of the deal were not disclosed by Ross or Tomorrow CEO and co-founder Stefano Martinetto, the latter shared with the media outlet that the brand’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) had amounted to 16 million pounds in 2023.

The relationship between the duo began when Tomorrow initially became A-Cold-Wall’s licensed distribution partner, before making its first minority investment in the brand in 2018.

Tomorrow went on to secure similar stakes in emerging labels, taking on the form of an incubator business and further investing in the likes of Coperni, Martine Rose and Charles Jeffery Loverboy, among other brands and projects.

Meanwhile, at A-Cold-Wall, Giovanni De Marchi will now lead the brand as managing director, while William Slocombe will act as art director and Liam Hassimi as brand director.

Martinetto noted that in place of a creative director, the team has opted to instead “take a collective approach” as the brand continues to expand throughout the UK, North America, China and Korea.