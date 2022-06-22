Top Fashion Influencer: Jamie Windust

Jamie (They/Them) is a fashion and make-up influencer based in London. Next to using their social media presence on Instagram and TikTok for just that, Jamie is also editor in chief of fruitcake magazine and published author of the book “In Their Shoes: Navigation Non-Binary Life” advocating for diversity and inclusion in the fashion and beauty industries.

When checking Jamie’s pictures one will find that remarkably extravagant glasses and accessories are the recurring theme in their outfits. Usually paired with an elegant modern version of a suit, Jamie plays with colours and bold makeup looks to tie it all together.

If you are looking to integrate more colour into your wardrobe and to elevate your style with accessories, Jamie is just the right person to follow.