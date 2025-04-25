Topshop confirms return to high street via wholesale partners

The relaunch of Topshop and Topman (TSTM) is continuing to unravel. This time, it appears the brands’ current part owner, Asos, has confirmed a possible return to the high street. Yet, while many fans of the brands were hoping for a standalone store, it seems that a different approach is being taken first.

In the e-tailer’s latest financial report, the company confirmed that it was teaming up with “a select range of wholesale partners” for the brand’s upcoming relaunch, and it was thus “excited to bring the best of TSTM to customers through new avenues”. This would sit alongside a branded standalone online store, set to launch “by the end of FY25”, the regulatory filing read.

Plans were further elaborated on in a statement from Asos CEO, Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte, to The Mirror. Speaking to the media outlet, the executive said the company had reached agreement with specific wholesalers, before adding that “we have listened to our customers and we understand they want a return to the high street”. While no physical Topshop stores have been confirmed, Calamonte noted: “We haven’t ruled anything out.”

His comments come on the back of repeated social media activity teasing at the impending relaunch of the British brand, which most recently took to Instagram to share that it would “see you IRL [in real life, ed.] in August”. Its roll out is being overseen by both Asos and its new controlling owner Heartland, which snapped up a 75 percent stake in the business back in 2024. Asos, however, has retained the wholesale and licensing rights to the labels.