Topshop continues relaunch roll out

Social media lit up last month as Topshop began hinting at its impending “return”. Having operated solely under the banner of Asos since 2021, the British brand is on the verge of relaunching its own website. Yet, to ring it in, the company is rolling out in phases, the first of which has just been unveiled.

Topshop has partnered with London-based artist Russ Jones who has worked with the brand on a “fan-fuelled art installation” dubbed ‘We Missed You Too’. Jones has created 21 mirrors emblazoned with comments from Topshop fans, underlining the “outpouring of love” the brand has received upon news that it would be returning as a standalone business.

The installation is to also be further “gamified” to reward Topshop followers, who can participate in a yet-to-be-launched treasure hunt through which they could win 1,000 pounds in Topshop vouchers, as well as exclusive access to the site when it launches later in the year.

In a release, Moses Rashid, Topshop’s global director of marketing, who joined the company earlier this year from The Edit LDN, said that “supporting local talent” had “always been part of Topshop’s heritage” and that this latest activation was a means of “giving back in a truly Topshop way”.

Rashid continued: “Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, and 'We Love You Too' is a perfect example of that; by involving our loyal followers, we’re not only celebrating their passion but also creating the kind of memorable experiences that have always been so important to why people love Topshop. This is just the beginning—keep watching this space."