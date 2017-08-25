Topshop & Topman to re-launch in Australia

Following a bleak summer for Topshop/Topman Australia, the brands have announced that they will be relaunching into the Australian market.

Four new stores are set to open in Gowings, Emporium, Bondi and Brisbane, wholly owned by the Arcadia Group and operated by the brands.

Previously operating as franchise stores, Topshop Australia accumulated 35 million Australian Dollars worth of debt, sending them into voluntary administration in May. More than half of their stores were shut in June, in a bid to save the Australian arm of the brand.

Now relaunching, a spokesperson for the brands said: “We are excited to operate directly in the Australian market and look forward to delivering unparalleled fashion to our customers. We are delighted to be offering 290 jobs within the Australian market at Topshop and Topman."

Topshop and Topman, headed by the Arcadia Group, are at the forefront of high street fashion. The brands operate in more than 30 countries worldwide, with a combined number of 1120 stores and franchises.

1-minute-recap: navigate through 4 slides