Toteme to open its first flagship store in Paris

Swedish luxury brand Toteme is set to open its first standalone store in France. The boutique, located at 27 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, will officially open its doors on 7 November, the brand announced on social media.

Until now, Toteme was already available in France through Galeries Lafayette, but this marks its first own retail space in the country.

Founded in 2014 by Swedish duo Elin Kling and Karl Lindman, Toteme is known for its minimalist luxury and timeless wardrobe staples. Over the past decade, the brand has built a devoted international following. Toteme now operates 26 own stores/shop-in-shops worldwide and carried by renowned retailers such as department store De Bijenkorf in The Netherlands. Its strong retail expansion is mirrored in its financial growth, annual sales reached €180 million in 2024, according to Vogue Business.