Traceability platform Fairly Made secures 15 million euros in funding

Fairly Made, a French tech firm helping brands to trace their supply chain, has announced the closing of a 15 million euro investment round, which it will use to “accelerate its transformation into a purely technological company”. The funding was led by BNP Paribas Solar Impulse Venture Fund, GET Fund, ETF Partners and Frenchfounders.

In a release, Fairly Made said the financing would go towards further developing its technology platform, expanding its team of experts and driving a global expansion. In regards to the latter, the company has already initiated steps into additional regions, having opened an office in Milan in 2023. It also works with global brands such as Paul Smith, SMCP, Balmain and Versace in implementing “greater transparency and accountability” into their operations.

In a statement, co-founder of the company, Laure Betsch, said: “A robust SaaS platform enables us to support brands in addressing the environmental and social challenges of tomorrow. By combining traceability, eco-design and transparency for consumers, we are providing the fashion industry the tools it needs to generate meaningful change.”

Now, however, the demand for tech targeting increasingly stringent sustainability regulations has amplified in light of evolving legislation, thus Fairly Made intends to consolidate “its position as a leader in sustainable innovation and technology for fashion”. This latest funding round is therefore "critical" to the company’s growth, with investors also sharing Fairly Made’s vision.

Laura Wirsztel, partner at BNP Paribas Solar Impulse Venture Fund, said the firm was “excited” to support Fairly Made, adding: “What was once just a benefit is now a necessity: visibility into the supply chains is a crucial first step in adopting sustainable practices. Already a key player in the industry, Fairly Made builds on its innovative SaaS platform to offer transparency and traceability at scale, while its new ecodesign module responds to the growing demand for concrete changes in the industry.”

Founded in 2018, Fairly Made provides an SaaS platform that allows brands to track each stage in their supply chain to then measure the environmental and social impact of their products. These then inform consumer-facing digital passports that offer information on raw materials, production processes and impact.