Travel goods brand Monos secures B Corp certification

Canadian-based travel and lifestyle brand Monos, which has become known for its sturdy, lightweight luggage with no zips, has become the first North American luggage brand to earn B Corporation (B Corp) certification.

Co-founded in 2018 by Victor Tam, Hubert Chan, and Daniel Shin, Monos feels that thoughtful design can and should be aligned with positive social and environmental impact at the heart of the luggage brand, and all of its luggage shells are made from 100 percent recycled/repurposed polycarbonate materials that are Recycled Claim Standard / Global Recycled Standard certified, while its interior liners are made with 100 percent recycled polyester, and buckles on sling and belt bags are composed of 100 percent recycled nylon.

The brand is also committed to ensuring its pieces are cruelty-free and sources the highest quality vegan alternatives wherever animal-derived materials are traditionally used, such as in the construction of bags and luggage tags and the detailing in suitcases.

Monos campaign Credits: Monos

Victor Tam, chief executive and co-founder of Monos, said in a statement: “In our pursuit of better travel, being recognised as the first North American luggage brand to become B Corp Certified is an extension of our ongoing commitment to travel mindfully and tread lightly and we are honoured to have achieved this milestone.

“Earning B Corporation status is a testament to our belief that thoughtful design can coexist with social and environmental consciousness. We believe that it is our responsibility to protect our planet, the place we call home.”

The B Corp certification is a rigorous evaluation process and Monos achieved a score of 84.5 after demonstrating “exceptional performance” in governance, workers' rights, community engagement, and environmental sustainability.

As part of its journey to B Corp certification, Monos implemented several key environmental initiatives, ensuring its operations align with sustainable and ethical practices, including implementing water conservation practices at its headquarters, creating an Environmental Purchasing Policy to ensure environmentally responsible purchasing decisions for cleaning products, office supplies, paper, food services, and landscaping, and partnering with Bullfrog Power to implement a renewable energy strategy across all locations.

In addition, Monos created a supplier code of conduct policy, which has been signed by 20 percent of its top suppliers, which specifically holds its top suppliers accountable for social and environmental performance.