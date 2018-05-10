Trevira GmbH to upgrade plant with 7.5 million euro investment

Trevira GmbH, which manufacturers high-value branded fibres and filament yarns, has announced that owner Indorama Ventures has approved various investments to its Guben site, totalling 7.5 million euros.

The move described by Trevira as “enormous importance for the entire company” in a press statement will see investment in the form of equipment that will affect all of the processes - polycondensation, spinning, and textile processing.

The investments will mean that the site in Guben, where flat and texturised filament yarns are produced for apparel, automotive interiors, technical textiles, and home textiles, will allow for growth as well as optimising the processes involved.

Klaus Holz, Trevira GmbH chief executive, said in a statement: “These investments are an extremely important signal. They are a reiteration of the long-term commitment of our parent company IVL to Trevira GmbH.”

Trevira GmbH is an innovative European manufacturer of high-value branded fibres and filament yarns used across functional apparel, home textiles and automotive interiors, and employees around 1,100 people in Germany. In 2017, sales amounted to around 244 million Euros.