Trevor Masters appointed CEO of Pepco Group

European discount retailer Pepco Group, owner of the Pepco and Dealz brands present across Europe and Poundland in the UK, has appointed Trevor Masters as CEO, effective immediately.

As announced on January 5, 2022, Masters is currently acting as interim CEO of Pepco Group. The board will propose his appointment as a board member at the next general meeting of shareholders of Pepco Group.

Additionally, as announced in November 2021, Nick Wharton will step down as CFO of Pepco Group at the end of April due to a continuation of the health issues.As a result, the board has appointed Mat Ankers as the interim group chief financial officer.

Commenting on the new appointment, Richard Burrows, chairman of Pepco Group, said: ”The board was unanimous in concluding that Trevor was the standout candidate for the role of CEO and we are pleased to be confirming that today. I would like to thank Nick for his financial and wider leadership during the past three and a half years. During this period Nick secured the necessary external financing and developed the internal financial environment to allow the group to grow confidently before playing a pivotal role in the successful listing on the WSE.”

The company said in a statement that Masters has been instrumental to the group’s continuing success having led the largest and fastest growing operating business, Pepco, since he joined the group in November 2019.

Masters has 40 years’ experience within the retail sector, both within the UK and internationally, and significant executive expertise having served as the chief executive officer of Tesco International for seven years and in various operational roles within the UK for Tesco.

”I am very honoured to be appointed the CEO of Pepco Group. We have a clear strategy and a significant growth plan that we are successfully executing against. I very much look forward to working with our talented colleagues across the business to ensure that we continue to deliver for customers and shareholders alike,” Masters added.