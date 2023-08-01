Tricia Shumavon to join Columbia Sportswear as Prana brand president

Columbia Sportswear Company has appointed Tricia L. Shumavon as Prana brand president effective September 2023.

“We are excited to have Tricia Shumavon join our team to lead the Prana brand,” said Craig Zanon, SVP, emerging brands, adding, “Tricia brings a wealth of experience to the job and a consumer-led mindset, which will help propel the Prana brand.”

Shumavon, the company said in a statement, has vast experience in the sportswear industry, most recently with Adidas in Europe where she was the global vice president of women’s, men’s, and kids sportswear apparel.

The company added that she has deep roots in merchandising and a proven track record for innovating global brands with companies such as Nike, Gap and L Brands.