Tricker’s to develop brand in China with Melchers

Northampton footwear brand Tricker’s has signed an exclusive distribution partnership with Melchers China to develop the brand in mainland China and Hong Kong.

Through the trade partnership, Tricker’s and Melchers China will develop a multi-channel distribution business, including a dedicated website and WeChat shop, along with wholesale distribution and traditional retail.

The plan Tricker’s explains will allow it to create both digital and physical retail spaces for its customers in China and Hong Kong to buy its full range of products, as well as learn about the company’s Northampton history.

Melchers China, a member of the globally operating Melchers Group headquartered in Germany, established its first Asian branch in Hong Kong in 1866 and has been doing business in Asia ever since. The company offers a wide range of services covering the entire value chain from product development and manufacture through to sales and retailing, marketing and after-sales service.

Tricker’s to expand in China through trade partnership with Melcher’s China

In a statement, both companies expressed that British heritage brands, such as Tricker’s are hugely popular with Chinese consumers and this new partnership will capitalise on China’s e-commerce market by developing the Tricker’s brand on Chinese social media and e-commerce platforms.

Using Melchers experience in operating in the Chinese market, Tricker’s will be able to directly connect with its Chinese audience through Weibo and WeChat “offering unique experiences that will connect luxury customers’ social and online lives to Northampton’s finest welted footwear products”.

Martin Mason, managing director at R E Tricker Ltd, said: “Digital presence is such an important part of the luxury customer journey in China, and continuing our history of exporting the very best of Northampton footwear, we wanted to develop this connection by merging social media and the store experience to capitalise on the way Chinese customers are engaging with brands. We are thrilled to be partnering exclusively with Melchers on this distribution partnership which is a step-change in our ambitions for the next phase of developing our business throughout China Mainland and Hong Kong.

“Tricker’s are delighted to partner with Melchers, we both felt a strong connection to form a strategic partnership with another like-minded business. Both companies established themselves early in the 19th century, the birth of the modern world, a time for great enlightenment, learning and social reforms. This was the world in which the first retail orders for Tricker’s shoes were secured and although separated by 200 years history, the new digital and physical marketplaces in China Mainland and Hong Kong will be just as transformational for our business.”

Anton Melchers, chief executive of Melchers China, added: “Chinese shoppers account for more than a third of the global luxury consumption today. Luxury consumption is highly influenced by domestic online touchpoints, with Chinese consumers preferring a highly curated, personalised social experience. The sophisticated consumers are looking for authentic brands with a unique history and positioning. Tricker’s shoes are known for their high craftsmanship, comfort, individuality, and premium quality.

“We share Tricker’s values and vision of a long-term oriented partnership to develop the Chinese market. Melchers strives to become a leading retail service provider in the premium luxury segment in China Mainland and Hong Kong, and we are very excited partnering with such a prestigious brand like Tricker’s.”

Tricker’s is the longest established shoemaker in England, founded in 1829 by Joseph Tricker. The Northampton-based footwear brand has a reputation for outstanding manufacturing quality and durability for heavy country boots and shoes. In 1989, His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, awarded Tricker’s his Royal Warrant.

Image: Tricker’s website