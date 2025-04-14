Trove acquires German resale platform Reverse.supply

Resale technology firm Trove has announced the acquisition of the German-based resale marketplace Reverse.supply as it continues on a mission to roll out its own platform internationally.

Through the deal, which will bring Reverse.supply’s European expertise under Trove’s own wing, Trove said it “now offers the most comprehensive and scalable set of technology components for brands seeking to implement circular solutions in North America, Europe and the UK”.

Reverse.supply’s entire team will join Trove at the company’s new European headquarters in Berlin, which will be led by Reverse.supply co-founders, Janis Künkler and Max Groẞe Lutermann. Here, Trove CEO, Terry Boyle, said the company will be “positioned to serve European and global brands seamlessly across regions”, providing the full capabilities needed to launch and scale resale programmes.

Not only does the acquisition build on similar means of expansion for Trove, which had also acquired resale provider Recurate in August 2024, it also comes at a time when “changing European legislation around producer responsibility and right-to-repair creates urgency for brands to establish effective resale, repair and recycling programmes”, Boyle added.

As such, Trove has initiated what it calls a “global 3Pl network”, alongside new capabilities in the UK, Europe and Canada, while growing its list of UK and EU brand partners. Now, the company can also include existing Reverse.supply clients in its own list, including Armedangels, Decathlon and 10Days, while in turn Trove will also provide access to its own suite of technologies.

In her own statement, Reverse.supply co-founder, Künkler, said: “The timing of this transaction is pivotal, as brands and retailers in Europe are facing new legislation and actively seeking profitable, future-proof revenue streams. By bringing Trove’s proven technology to Europe, we’re positioned to help brands navigate these changes and build successful resale programmes. This deal underscores both the relevance of resale and the strength of the European fashion market.”

Terms and financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.