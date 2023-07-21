Trove expands branded resale operations in North America

Trove, a company that provides resale services for fashion brands, announced Friday the expansion of five re-ecommerce powered partner facilities across North America including the US and Canada.

The US business, whose technology powers the resale services of brands including Lululemon, Patagonia, Nordstrom, and Levi’s, said it is actively certifying a growing network of partner logistics facilities to meet “surging demand”.

This includes several locations owned by international shipping and logistics provider Savino Del Bene; circular textile operator Tersus Solutions; as well as its owned and operated ReWarehouse facilities.

Trove also said it has expanded its service network of repair, replenishment, cleaning, and recycling partners.

The company said European expansion is “on the horizon”.

CEO Gayle Tait hailed the news as “a milestone” for the company.

“We’re expanding our proprietary Recommerce Operating system that is custom-built for resale and circular services to meet the growing scale of our company through strategic partnerships,” he said in a statement.

“Trove Powered Partners will benefit from more than a decade of resale operations expertise and efficient processes through Trove’s software, propelling the industry towards a more sustainable future,” he said.