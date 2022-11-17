True Religion launches app as part of digital-first transition

True Religion has unveiled a new app ahead of the holiday shopping season, as it looks to continue its transition to a digital-first, direct-to-consumer brand.

In a release, the Los Angeles denim label said the app aims to improve its mobile shopping experience, while also providing customers with the opportunity to unlock exclusive deals and limited-edition product selections.

It comes as the company reported that 80 percent of its e-commerce transactions were coming from mobile devices, along with over half of its new visits.

It added that it is expecting the app to account for 10 percent of its total e-commerce sales in 2023.

Speaking on the launch, Scott McCabe, senior vice president, e-commerce, said: “The app will enhance our ability to facilitate a seamless and more direct relationship to our most loyal customers.”

Next to its e-commerce offer, True Religion will also use the app, designed with Pog’s native app platform, to build on its community through interactive content, like interviews with the brand’s collaborative partners, user-generated content and styling tips.