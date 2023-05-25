True Religion names new executive vice president, North America wholesale sales

American brand True Religion has announced the appointment of Jim Kushner as executive vice president, North America wholesale sales.

To the role, Kushner brings over 20 years of sales experiences, having previously served in an array of senior leadership positions at the likes of Calvin Klein, Guess and Perry Ellis.

His appointment comes as True Religion plans to double its North American wholesale business over the next three years, with Kushner tasked with leading this mission.

He joins True Religion from Perry Ellis International, where he served as executive vice president, sales for the Perry Ellis and Original Penguin brands.

During his time at the group, Kushner was credited with navigating the brands through supply chain challenges and delivering 200 million dollars in revenue in 2022.

He has also held the position of president at lifestyle brand Zee Co. Apparel Corp’s Hawke & Co, and had previously been at PVH’s Calvin Klein for 11 years, leaving the company as senior vice president, sales for the brand’s sportswear and jeans business.

On his appointment, Kushner said in a release: “True Religion is one of the most exciting brands in the industry today and I’m thrilled to become a part of its future growth and transformation.

“I look forward to working with Michael and the rest of the team to help continue True Religion's incredible growth across its men’s, women’s and kids’ businesses.”