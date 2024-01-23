True Religion signs footwear licensing agreement with Orly

True Religion has signed a new footwear licensing agreement with Orly Corporation.

The company said in a statement that True Religion’s new footwear collection for men, women, and kids will launch in fall 2024.

“As we continue to broaden our lifestyle portfolio, we’re pleased to enter into a new footwear partnership. Orly, our new licensee, takes a customer-first approach to everything they do, which is in alignment with how we run our business,” said Michael Buckley, chief executive officer, True Religion.

Orly Corporation is a New York-based wholesale distribution company specialising in multiple categories such as footwear, socks, and housewares across North American markets, including Canada, Puerto Rico, and the UK. Orly offers sourcing capabilities, with two dedicated sourcing offices in China as well as a full in-house design and sales team in New York City.

"True Religion's iconic style merges seamlessly with our vision of innovation in footwear for men, women, and kids. This collaboration isn't just about creating products; it's about redefining what's possible in fashion, making elite style accessible to all," added Ruby Antebi, head of strategy and business development, Orly Corporation.

The company added that the footwear prices range from 55 dollars to 200 dollars and the collection will be sold through True Religion’s own stores and website as well as at major retailers in both the U.S. and Canada.