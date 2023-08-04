True Religion to enter homeware market via wholesale partnership

American apparel brand True Religion is set to make a splash in the homeware market via a new partnership with home decor wholesale and distribution firm Envogue.

Starting January 2024, licensed True Religion-branded products for the bed, bath, living room and kitchen will become available, building on the label’s efforts to become a full lifestyle brand.

Among the pieces to be offered are that of bedding, decorative pillows, rugs, towels, organisation products, kitchen mitts, aprons and table linens.

In a release, Michael Buckley, chief executive officer of True Religion, commented: “We are very excited to partner with Envogue to enter the Home market for the first time.

“Envogue’s deep relationships within the industry, extensive expertise across a wide range of home categories, and in-house design team that really understands True Religion’s DNA make them the perfect partner for us.”

New York-based Envogue will be combining its expertise in the homeware market with the fashion brand’s values, bringing to life its heritage and aesthetic for the upcoming line.

The collection, for which prices will range from 29 to 199 dollars, is to be sold via True Religion’s own stores and website, as well as at major retailers in both the US and Canada.