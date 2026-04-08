Trump announces a bilateral ceasefire between the US and Iran

Madrid – Diplomacy has prevailed over conflict following an announcement made in the early hours of this morning, Central European Summer Time, by US president Donald J. Trump. The statement concerns the armed conflict involving the armies of the US, Israel and Iran since February 28. This crisis appears to be on track according to the American president, who announced a two-week bilateral ceasefire between the US and Iranian armies.

After causing widespread global astonishment with statements the previous day, Trump once again used his official account on Truth to provide updates on the conflict. He had previously warned that an entire civilisation would perish if Iran did not adopt less radicalised positions during a complex moment in world history. On this occasion, his statements were markedly more optimistic as he announced a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran. This period will be used to finalise a definitive and long-term peace agreement for the entire Middle East region.

Following conversations with prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and field marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan, Trump agreed to suspend bombings and attacks against Iran for two weeks, provided the Islamic Republic of Iran agrees to the complete and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump specified that this will be a bilateral ceasefire, explaining that military objectives have been exceeded and negotiations for long-term peace are well advanced. Regarding these talks, he added that the US has received a 10-point proposal from Iran which constitutes a viable basis for negotiation. The US and Iran have reached an agreement on almost all previous points of contention, though a two-week period will allow the deal to be finalised. On behalf of the US, Trump stated it is an honour that this long-standing problem is close to being resolved.

Safe opening of Strait of Hormuz

In response, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, minister of foreign affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, issued an official statement accepting the two-week ceasefire. During this period, the peace agreement will be finalised based on the 10-point proposal and safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be guaranteed.

Araghchi expressed gratitude to the prime minister of Pakistan and field marshal Munir for their efforts to end the war. In response to the request from Sharif and the US request to enter negotiations based on its 15-point proposal, Araghchi declared that if attacks against Iran cease, the armed forces will suspend defensive operations. He concluded by stating that for a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible through coordination with the armed forces of Iran.

Great day for world peace

Following the official declarations, Trump again used his Truth account to celebrate the initial understanding. He described the starting point for definitive peace in the region as a great day for world peace and announced that the US will help to ease traffic congestion in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump declared that Iran wants peace to happen and noted that the US will assist with the traffic build-up in the Strait of Hormuz. He suggested there will be positive action and that Iran can begin the process of rebuilding. The US president warned that the US will remain present to ensure everything goes well, pointing out that this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East.