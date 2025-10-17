Trump: new tariff on Chinese imports is economically untenable

According to US President Donald Trump, the new tariffs he has threatened against China are economically unsustainable.

When asked if the cumulative total tariff rate of 157 percent is sustainable for the economy and what it would mean, he said: “That is not sustainable, but that is the figure.” Trump continued in an interview with US television channel Fox News, which was pre-released on X. He stated that while it is not viable for the economy, his plan could still succeed. He claimed that China had “forced” him into it.

Last week, Trump threatened to impose additional tariffs of 100 percent on Chinese imports into the US from November 1. He also announced further export controls on software exports to the People's Republic. This followed Beijing's announcement of its intention to expand export controls on rare earths, among other items. Companies will require a permit to export 12 of the 17 metals crucial to the industry. These measures are set to take effect in either November or December.

A meeting between Trump and China's President Xi Jinping in South Korea, previously scheduled for late October, is therefore highly anticipated. In the interview with Fox News, the US president confirmed: “We will meet in a few weeks.”