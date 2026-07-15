Trump scraps Hormuz toll, replacing it with trade deals with Gulf countries

Madrid – US president Donald J. Trump is continuing his unusual, unique and controversial policy of demanding the most only to ultimately impose the least. He has now announced his decision to scrap a 20 percent levy on all cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The levy has been abandoned in favour of trade and investment agreements with the Persian Gulf countries.

Just over 48 hours ago, the US president used his official account on his social network, Truth, to announce that the US would impose a 20 percent levy on all cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The purpose was to cover the costs of guaranteeing security in the maritime passage. Early on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 14 — East Coast time — he confirmed he was revoking that decision. This reversal, described as a 'U-turn' by various global media outlets, is consistent with Trump's established approach to US international relations. He consistently operates from an economic perspective, employing a strategy of making surprising demands only to later scale them back to reach a compromise that benefits the United States.

Following this pattern, the US leader again used his official Truth account to announce he is shelving his plans to impose the levy. This decision follows what he described as “very productive conversations” with leaders of Middle Eastern countries. These appear to have been negotiations rather than mere consultations, leading the US president to withdraw the toll. The economic benefits for the United States will be replaced by those generated through various trade and investment agreements in the country, to be undertaken by the Persian Gulf states. Trump emphasised that these treaties will create “millions of well-paid American jobs”.

“Following very productive conversations with Middle Eastern leaders, I have decided to replace the 20 percent United States reimbursement fee with trade and investment deals that the various Gulf States will be making in the United States,” Trump announced from his Truth account early on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 14, East Coast time. “These investments will be massive but, at the same time, extraordinarily beneficial for them, and for their future.” “As everyone knows, we have the largest dollar investment in the United States in history, but these new investments will make that number even larger, and we will see factories, plants, and equipment coming into the United States at historic levels, creating millions of new, well-paid American jobs.” With this resolution, “the United States is winning again, and we are doing it like never before,” the US president added.

Strait blockade for Iranian vessels

In the same Truth post, Trump reiterated his announcement from the previous day. He stressed that the Strait of Hormuz is open and safe for all maritime traffic, thanks to the United States military. This applies to all maritime traffic except for Iranian ships, vessels originating from or destined for the Persian country, or those carrying goods from Iran. All such vessels are prohibited from passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Oil is flowing like never before, thanks to the awesome military might of the United States,” the leader celebrated, before offering “a special salute to the secretary of war, Pete Hegseth; the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Dan Caine; and the commander of the United States central command, Admiral Brad Cooper,” because “thanks to them, and to all the members of the most powerful military in the world, the Strait of Hormuz is open to all maritime traffic.” To all, “except that of Iran,” as a “consequence of a lying, violent, and malicious leadership, which is leading them to total destruction.” “Consequently, we will impose a total blockade, but only on ships arriving at or departing from Iranian ports, or carrying anything related to Iranian cargo.” “The days of Iran murdering hundreds of thousands of people, including 52,000 protestors, are over, and, most importantly, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

In summary President Trump revokes the imposition of a 20 percent cargo levy in the Strait of Hormuz, replacing it with trade and investment agreements with Persian Gulf countries.

This decision follows Trump's strategy of demanding a lot and then negotiating a middle ground that benefits the United States, seeking on this occasion to generate millions of well-paid jobs through new investments.

The US president has assured that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and safe for all maritime traffic, except for Iranian vessels or those carrying goods related to Iran, on which a total blockade is imposed.