Madrid – In the latest update on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Iran and the US, and the status of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, US president Donald J. Trump has reaffirmed that the maritime corridor remains open for the passage of goods. This security guarantee is provided by the US, and as a result, a 20 percent toll will now be imposed on all cargo passing through it.

President Trump made the announcement, as is now customary, via his official account on his social media platform, Truth. He used the platform on this occasion to announce that, contrary to claims by the Republic of Iran, the Strait of Hormuz remains open. This came just after he congratulated himself on falling gas and oil prices and offered his condolences on the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, stating that flags across the country would fly at half-mast in his honour until 6pm EST on Saturday.

US imposes 20 percent toll on all cargo passing through Strait of Hormuz

The announcement initially seemed to clarify the volatile situation in the strategic maritime passage since the conflict between Iran, Israel and the US erupted on February 28, 2026. However, Trump himself dispelled any sense of stability by adding two further points. First, the US has reinstated an “Iranian blockade” in the strait, which will prevent the entry and exit of all Iranian vessels or those carrying oil and goods from the Persian country. Second, with immediate effect, the US is imposing a 20 percent toll on all cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump defends this fee, stating it will compensate the US for the costs incurred in ensuring safe passage through the strait.

“The Strait of Hormuz is open, and will remain open, with or without Iran,” the US president began his message on Truth. However, the president continued, “we are reinstating the ‘Iranian blockade’, so-called because it only prevents the entry and exit of Iranian vessels or customers.” Apart from that transport, Trump detailed, “all other countries will enjoy fair and free passage through the strait.” “The United States will, from this moment on, be known as ‘The Guardian of the Strait of Hormuz’, but as such, and as a matter of justice, it will be reimbursed, at a rate of 20 percent on all cargo transported, for each and every one of the costs necessary to carry out the task of providing security and protection to this very volatile region of the world,” the US president defended. A toll on all cargo passing through the strait, the “constitution of which will begin immediately,” the president added.

Address to the nation on Thursday, July 16

Following this latest announcement on the situation affecting the Strait of Hormuz, and further messages related to the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump's Truth account announced that the US president will deliver an address to the nation this coming Thursday, July 16. He will deliver the speech during prime time, at 9pm EST, but no details have yet been provided about the content or topics Trump will cover in his address.

In summary President Donald J. Trump has declared that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for the passage of goods, despite claims from Iran.

The US has reinstated an 'Iranian blockade' in the strait, preventing the passage of Iranian vessels or those with Persian cargo.

Additionally, the US president has announced that a 20 percent toll will be imposed on all cargo transiting the Strait of Hormuz to compensate the US for security costs.