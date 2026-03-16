Trump targets ‘Made in America’ misuse

US president Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at cracking down on fraudulent “Made in America” claims, sharpening federal oversight of country-of-origin labelling at a time when domestic manufacturing has re-emerged as a political and commercial priority.

According to a report by Reuters, the order directs the chairman of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to prioritise enforcement actions against sellers and manufacturers who falsely claim their products are made in the United States or make similar assertions in violation of existing law.

The executive order also instructs all federal agencies with country-of-origin labelling oversight, in consultation with the FTC chair, to consider new regulations and ensure consistent guidance. In addition, agencies overseeing government-wide acquisition contracts will be required to periodically verify American-origin claims for products sold to the federal government. Violators may be referred to the US Justice Department.

A renewed focus on manufacturing credibility

The move underscores the administration’s broader emphasis on domestic manufacturing and supply chain transparency. As reshoring and nearshoring gain traction across industries, from apparel to electronics, marketing language has become a competitive tool as much as a compliance issue.

Under current FTC guidelines, a product marketed as “Made in USA” must be “all or virtually all” made domestically, meaning that significant parts, processing and labour must originate in the United States. Yet globalised supply chains often blur these lines, particularly in fashion, where fabrics, trims and assembly frequently span multiple countries.

By elevating enforcement, the White House appears intent on ensuring that patriotic branding aligns with measurable production realities.

Fashion’s complicated geography

The order lands in an industry long accustomed to navigating the grey areas of origin labelling. While “Made in America” is now under heightened scrutiny, European fashion houses have for decades mastered their own interpretation of geographic cachet.

Luxury brands frequently rely on complex production models in which garments are partially manufactured in lower-cost countries, such as Romania, Bulgaria or other Eastern European nations, before being finished, assembled or simply labelled in Italy. Under EU rules, the final “substantial transformation” can determine the product’s country of origin, allowing brands to legally apply a “Made in Italy” label even if much of the labour occurred elsewhere.

This practice has been widely documented and remains legally permissible when compliant with European customs law. However, it has also prompted debate over what consumers believe they are buying when they pay a premium for national craftsmanship.

The American crackdown suggests that similar questions are now gaining urgency in the US market. If enforcement intensifies, brands operating hybrid supply chains may need to reassess not only compliance frameworks but also the storytelling around their products.

Marketing nationalism meets global sourcing

The renewed focus on origin claims comes amid rising consumer interest in transparency and ethical production. “Made in” labels carry emotional and political weight, often signalling quality, labour standards or national identity.

At the same time, few fashion brands, whether mass market or luxury, operate entirely within a single country. Fabrics may be woven in Asia, cut in Eastern Europe and assembled in Southern Europe; hardware might be sourced from China; finishing could occur in Italy or France.

The executive order therefore places pressure not just on bad actors but on an industry built on cross-border collaboration. For US brands seeking to capitalise on patriotic sentiment, substantiating domestic claims could become both a legal necessity and a brand differentiator.

As Washington tightens oversight, the message is clear: in an era of politicised supply chains, the value of a “Made in” label may increasingly depend on how rigorously it can be defended.