Trump wants to suspend trade with Spain

Ankara - US president Trump wants to end all trade with Spain. At a press conference during the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump said: “I don’t want to continue trading with them”. Similar to last year's NATO summit, Trump was deeply annoyed with the position of NATO partner Spain.

“Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don’t participate, they don’t pay,” said Trump. “End all trade with them.” US treasury secretary Scott Bessent was also present at the press conference. He made no concrete announcements on how such a measure would be implemented.

Trump's plan would not be easy to implement, as Spain is a member of the European Union and the European single market. In trade matters, member countries have largely transferred their powers to the European Commission in Brussels, which speaks and negotiates on behalf of the member states.