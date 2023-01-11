Tu Clothing: Christmas trading helps boost Q3 sales

Sainsbury's has reported a slight increase in sales at its fashion brand Tu Clothing in the third quarter of the year.

In the three months to January 7, clothing sales were up 1.3 percent compared to a year ago, but down slightly 0.4 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels from three years ago.

For the Christmas trading period - the six weeks to January 7 - sales were up 7.1 percent year-over-year and up 9.6 percent year-over-three-years.

The retailer said cold weather towards the end of the quarter fueled an uplift in fashion sales, with knitwear and Christmas pyjamas the standout performers.

Total retail sales at Sainsbury’s were up 5.2 percent compared to a year ago and up 7.1 percent compared to three years ago.

“We understand money will be exceptionally tight this year particularly as many people wait for Christmas bills to land,” CEO Simon Roberts said in a statement.

He said the company continues to work together with suppliers to “battle cost inflation”.