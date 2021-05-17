Tu launches sustainable challenge with Graduate Fashion Foundation

Tu Clothing at Sainsbury’s is continuing its longstanding relationship with the Graduate Fashion Foundation by marking its sixth year as headline partner for GFW 2021 alongside a new sustainable fashion challenge.

The ‘Tu Challenge 21’ will task the Class of 2021 at Graduate Fashion Foundation UK member universities to “think big and create a product under any fashion category, with sustainability at its heart”.

The Tu team states that they are looking for innovative new ways to create collections and product with key considerations in bio-based product, bio-degradability, circular lifestyle and traceability.

The challenge will award two graduates with a 5,000-pound prize and the opportunity to be guided by the in-house teams, gaining invaluable insight into the fashion industry from buying through to design to see their winning ideas come to life.

Judging of the ‘Tu Challenge 21’ will take place on June 4 with an industry panel from Tu including Samantha Barrows, innovation manager for clothing and home, Toni Salters-Warner, women’s design manager, Debra Martin, clothing technical manager and Hannah Mallett, women’s essentials buying manager.

They will shortlist ten final year students, who will have the opportunity to present their entries. The winners will be announced during the Graduate Fashion Week Awards show at 8pm on June 18.

Tu signs up as headline partner for Graduate Fashion Week 2021

Emma Benjafield, head of product of Tu Clothing at Sainsbury’s, said in a statement: “We’re passionate about celebrating innovation and creativity and are thrilled to be the headline partner for Graduate Fashion Week for the 6th year running.

“With the past year proving even more challenging for new graduates than ever before, there has never been a better time to mentor and showcase a diverse range of young talent. We are so excited for 2021’s Tu Challenge and we look forward to seeing the entries.”

Joy Campbell, director of brand partnerships at Graduate Fashion Foundation, added: “Once again, Graduate Fashion Week is set to be an incredible showcase for some of the world’s best fashion graduates. We are delighted to partner with Tu for another year as Headline Partner and are excited for 2021’s Tu Challenge 21 opportunity.

“Tu truly understand the importance of nurturing young talent and watching them grow at such a pivotal point of their career, it’s for this reason our partnerships are always so successful.”

As part of the continued partnership, Tu will be present during Graduate Fashion Week taking place from June 12 – 18 at Coal Drops Yard in London with a retrospective exhibition of past award winners, Tu graduate fashion collections and new campaigns, alongside a Tu panel talk being live-streamed from Samsung KX. The Tu team will also be on-site during GFW scouting talent and viewing portfolios.

In addition, Tu joins the Graduate Fashion Foundation Webinar series with exclusive webinars for the students and graduates of our member universities during May covering subjects including technical, fabric and sustainability, innovation and print, buying and design and portfolio advice.