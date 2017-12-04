Twinset plots global expansion to become an international brand

London - Twinset has unveiled its expansion strategy for Twinset Milano, the new name of its main line and its campaign for Spring/Summer 2018 following its acquisition by private equity firm Carlyle Group, which sees the brand opening its first store in London in spring 2018. The brand’s new expansion strategy, sees Twinset focusing on growing in overseas in markets while strengthening the brand’s ties to its Italian roots through its connection to Milan.

Twinset plans to increase its own retail chain, which currently counts 82 wholly owned stores and outlets in leading cities such as Milan, Paris and Barcelona, over the next coming months in order to become an international brand. The brand recently opened its first flagship store in New York on November 29 and aims to open its first stand-alone store in London, located on King’s Road in Chelsea, in April 2018. Its debut US store, located in Soho, spans close to 2,000 square feet and features the brand’s signature bohemian-styled collections.

Twinset launched its vision for future growth, which contains a strong omnichannel business model, to support its global expansion. Its aim to strengthen its presence overseas first began with the recent appoint of creative directors Lara Davies and Bill Shapiro. At the moment Twinset Milano is present in 86 countries around the globe, with an annual turnover of 245 million euros. 65 percent of the brand’s turnover stems from its wholesale distribution system, which counts 5,900 points of sales among a number of leading multi-brand retailers and franchisees. Twinset’s e-commerce platform accounts for 4 percent of its turnover at the moment, which the brand intends to grow in the future.

Photos: courtesy of Twinset