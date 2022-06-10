Twitter launches Product Drop option for merchants

Social media platform Twitter has debuted a new feature on its platform that will allow merchants to update people on upcoming launches.

The new Product Drop option will provide shoppers with a ‘Remind Me’ button, enabling them to receive an in-app notification 15 minutes before a brand launches a product or collection.

Clicking on the button opens up a ‘Shop on website’ button, taking users straight to a merchant’s website to purchase an item.

Additionally, selecting a merchant’s tweet on the launch also brings users to a Product Details page, providing them with information on the item itself before it is available to purchase. A clickable hashtag on the page further allows shoppers to view what others are saying about the product.

For now, the feature will only be available in the US, to those using English Twitter on iOS devices. Dior, Fossil x Jeff Staple and Union are among the brands that will be testing the feature before it expands into other product drops.