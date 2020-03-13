Two new members join Ross Stores’ board of directors

Ross Stores, Inc. has appointed Patricia H. Mueller and Larree M. Renda to its board of directors effective immediately.

“We are pleased to welcome both Patricia Mueller and Larree Renda to our board of directors. Mueller is an expert in the retail industry with a career spanning more than three decades in executive leadership positions that include branding, marketing, and store operations. Renda’s 40-plus year retail career has given her a deep and broad-based understanding of the consumer retail space with proven executive management experience across a broad range of administrative and operational functions,” said Michael Balmuth, Chairman of Ross Stores.

The company said, Mueller, age 57, has over three decades of experience, most recently serving as chief marketing officer and senior vice president, advertising and marketing for The Home Depot, Inc. from 2011 to 2016. Prior to joining The Home Depot in 2009, she held senior marketing and strategic development roles at The Sports Authority Inc., American Signature, Inc., and ShopNBC television network after beginning her career at Montgomery Ward, LLC. Mueller currently serves on the board of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., a restaurant and entertainment company, and is the co-founder of Mueller Retail Consulting.

Renda, age 61, the company added, spent over 40 years at Safeway Inc., one of the largest supermarket chains in North America, where she had a broad range of responsibilities across many different functions. She most recently served as an executive vice president from 1999 to 2015. Renda joined Safeway in 1974 and was promoted into a variety of management roles with increasing levels of responsibility over the next 20 years. In 1994, she moved into Safeway’s corporate area, initially managing Corporate Retail Operations. She currently serves on the board of Casey’s General Stores, Inc., an operator of convenience stores.