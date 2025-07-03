U.S. Polo Assn. launches in Brazil with Grupo Pasquini

U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has expanded to the Brazilian market in partnership with Grupo Pasquini, which has more than 30 years of experience in the fashion industry in the region.

The expansion is part of the sport-inspired brand's plan to reinforce its multi-billion-dollar global positioning and grow its brand presence in Latin America, a region which U.S. Polo Assn. said was “building momentum” as it looks to reach new consumers around the world.

With its vibrant retail landscape and deep-rooted passion for lifestyle fashion, Brazil offers “a natural fit” for U.S. Polo Assn.'s authentic connection to the sport of polo, explains the brand in a statement.

The debut collection in Brazil will showcase "timeless, versatile styles" across both menswear and womenswear, designed to honour the heritage of the sport while embracing a modern, accessible approach to fashion.

J. Michael Prince, president and chief executive of USPA Global, which manages and markets the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, said: "Launching U.S. Polo Assn. in Brazil, one of the largest and most influential markets in Latin America, is a significant milestone for our global brand.

"With the strong leadership of Grupo Pasquini and their expertise in the Brazilian fashion landscape, we are confident in building a long-term, successful presence in the region."

U.S. Polo Assn. continues to target global growth with launch in Brazil

To successfully capture the region, U.S. Polo Assn. is teaming up with Grupo Pasquini, headquartered in Santa Catarina, which will oversee the brand’s multi-channel rollout across Brazil.

U.S. Polo Assn. states that Grupo Pasquini was chosen for its “proven track record in menswear and multi-brand distribution,” which it adds will be key to developing a strong retail footprint through a combination of wholesale accounts, owned stores, e-commerce, and marketplace platforms.

Grupo Pasquini plans to open stores in major Brazilian cities, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Florianópolis, and Porto Alegre, supported by a robust omni-channel retail strategy aimed at delivering a seamless brand experience to consumers nationwide.

Raritom Pasquini, founder and president of Grupo Pasquini, added: "U.S. Polo Assn. is a perfect fit for our strategic growth plan. The brand brings authenticity, global appeal, and a powerful story rooted in sport, which will resonate strongly with Brazilian consumers. "We are excited to expand our portfolio with a lifestyle brand that shares our values of quality, accessibility, and innovation.”

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. The brand, which offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children, has a global footprint that spans more than 190 countries and is distributed through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, as well as thousands of other locations, including department stores, speciality retail, sporting goods channels, and e-commerce.