Ugg announces sustainability initiatives to protect grasslands

Global lifestyle brand Ugg announced its new sustainability initiatives to help restore grasslands, forests, and reduce waste throughout its supply chain to help protect valuable ecosystems.

The Decker Brands-owned company stated it is committed to regenerating 200,000 acres of land in 2021 and 1,000,000 by 2025. In partnership with Savory Institute, the brand’s grant will provide funding to promote soil health and biodiversity in grasslands, emphasizing the Australian sheepskin industry.

“The brand’s commendable work on traceability and now their leadership with supporting farmers on their individual journeys towards achieving regenerative environmental outcomes is incredible. This level of commitment is a win for farmers, consumers and for nature,” stated Chris Kerston, chief commercial officer at Savory Institute, in a release.

Furthermore, to protect forests and other vital lands, Ugg has partnered with Canopy, a leader in reforestation. Ugg stated it would now use 100 percent recycled fiber, FSC-certified forests, or completely forest-free alternatives for all its wood-based products.

“Protecting forests is integral to ensuring a healthy planet so what better way to celebrate Earth Day than with the UGG brand’s CanopyStyle and Pack4Good commitments,” said Nicole Rycroft, executive director at Canopy.

“This is great news for our climate, the world’s most ancient and endangered forest ecosystems, and the animals that call them home.”

Ugg has announced a restoration program set to launch later this year to reduce waste and prolong the life of its products. Customers will have the opportunity to send in their ugg boots for repair.

To promote transparency in the fashion industry, UGG has joined the Apparel Transparency Pledge to be open about where its products are made from, with what materials, and by who.