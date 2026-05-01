UK Fashion retail sales rebounds as five-week store slump ends

The UK retail sector finally emerged from a month-long chill this week, as total like-for-like (LFL) sales jumped by +4.42%. Driven by a shift in weather and a renewed appetite for physical shopping, the results represent a significant turnaround from the -3.65% decline recorded during the same week last year. For the first time in over a month, growth was synchronized across all channels and categories.

The fashion sector played a role in this recovery, with total LFLs increasing by +1.82%. While this growth appears modest against a weak base of +0.80% from last year, the real story lies in the resurgence of the "offline" experience.

Offline (In-Store) triumph: After a run of four consecutive weekly declines, store fashion sales surged by +4.70%. This comeback was fueled by ideal shopping conditions; high pressure across the UK brought dry, calm, and mild weather, coaxing consumers back to traditional shopping hubs. High street footfall, in particular, saw a robust increase of +4.3%, comfortably outpacing retail parks and shopping centres, which both saw slight dips in traffic.

Online (Non-Store) Steady Growth: While the high street stole the spotlight, digital channels maintained their momentum. Non-store fashion sales increased by +3.44%, more than doubling the growth rate seen in the same week in 2025 (+1.28%). Total non-store LFLs across all retail segments rose by +7.48%, indicating that while shoppers were happy to head outside, the convenience of digital browsing remains a permanent fixture of the spring wardrobe refresh.

Ultimately, the week highlights the sector's sensitivity to the British climate. The transition to settled, mild weather provided the perfect backdrop for fashion retailers to clear the hurdles of the past month. With physical stores back in the green and online sales showing steady gains, the fashion industry looks well-positioned to capitalize on the upcoming shift into the summer season.